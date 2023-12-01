Gerry and Theresa’s Wedding to Feature in “The Golden Wedding” Airing Thursday, January 4th on ABC

The story of The Golden Bachelor will continue in a special bonus episode, featuring the wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

What’s Happening:

Following the season finale of The Golden Bachelor on Thursday night, which saw Gerry proposing to Theresa, the show will be showcasing their wedding.

on Thursday night, which saw Gerry proposing to Theresa, the show will be showcasing their wedding. After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on The Golden Bachelor , Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after.

, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after. The show is also sending Gerry and Theresa on a romantic honeymoon trip to Italy.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Golden Wedding airs LIVE on ABC

airs LIVE on Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu Disney+

More ABC News: