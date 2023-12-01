Gerry and Theresa’s Wedding to Feature in “The Golden Wedding” Airing Thursday, January 4th on ABC

The story of The Golden Bachelor will continue in a special bonus episode, featuring the wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

What’s Happening:

  • Following the season finale of The Golden Bachelor on Thursday night, which saw Gerry proposing to Theresa, the show will be showcasing their wedding.
  • After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after.
  • The show is also sending Gerry and Theresa on a romantic honeymoon trip to Italy.
  • Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Golden Wedding airs LIVE on ABC on Thursday, January 4th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET.
  • Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu and Disney+ the day following their premieres.

