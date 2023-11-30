“Only Murders In The Building” To Air On ABC This January

ABC is heading to the Arconia this January, airing the first season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building will be airing on ABC this coming January.

will be airing on ABC this coming January. The first season of the show will air on Tuesday nights on January 2nd in two-hour blocks starting at 9pm ET.

Within the two hour blocks, three episodes will air.

The season finale will air on January 23rd. January 2 (9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.): Episodes 1-3 January 9 (9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.): Episodes 4-6 January 16 (9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.): Episodes 7-9 January 23 (9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.): Episode 10

The show will follow Celebrity Jeopardy , which moves to Tuesdays at 8pm ET for the season’s final episodes.

, which moves to Tuesdays at 8pm ET for the season’s final episodes. Streaming programming airing on ABC isn’t new, as Disney+ Ms. Marvel aired on ABC this past August.

aired on ABC this past August. Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building has been announced for Hulu.

