ABC Announces New Time for 96th Academy Awards

For the first time ever, ABC’s telecast of the Academy Awards will be airing even earlier.

What’s Happening:

For the first time in the Oscars’ history, the telecast will begin airing at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

A red carpet pre-show will still air before the ceremony, starting at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT.

Immediately following the telecast, a brand new episode of Abbott Elementary has been scheduled for 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT.

has been scheduled for 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT. The hope is that this new schedule move will keep the often long ceremony within proper primetime hours, allowing local news to not be delayed in many markets.

The Oscars air on ABC on March 10th, 2024.

