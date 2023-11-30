ABC Announces New Time for 96th Academy Awards

For the first time ever, ABC’s telecast of the Academy Awards will be airing even earlier.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time in the Oscars’ history, the telecast will begin airing at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
- A red carpet pre-show will still air before the ceremony, starting at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT.
- Immediately following the telecast, a brand new episode of Abbott Elementary has been scheduled for 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT.
- The hope is that this new schedule move will keep the often long ceremony within proper primetime hours, allowing local news to not be delayed in many markets.
- The Oscars air on ABC on March 10th, 2024.
More ABC News: