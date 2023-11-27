Mark Cuban Announces He’s Leaving ABC’s “Shark Tank”

Mark Cuban has announced he’s leaving ABC’s Shark Tank.
What’s Happening:
- Shark Tank mainstay Mark Cuban has announced he will be departing the ABC reality mainstay at the end of the show’s 16th season.
- Currently, the show is airing its 15th.
- Deadline reports that Cuban announced this on an episode of the podcast All The Smoke, but ABC declined to comment on the matter.
What They’re Saying:
- “It’s time. I love it [Shark Tank] because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well. I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids. That’s what happens, right? Now we’ve got people coming on saying I watched you when I was 10 years old.” -Mark Cuban
