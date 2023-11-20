Hulu and ABC News Studios Announces “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain”

ABC News Studios has announced season three of its series Wild Crime coming to Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News Studios has announced the third season of its true crime series Wild Crime, now titled Wild Crime: Blood Mountain.
- This season follows the case of Meredith Emerson, who vanished with her dog whilst hiking Blood Mountain in Georgia.
- When two other hikers are found murdered in other national forests in the southeast, could a connection be found?
- The four-part series follows the investigators who worked to solve the case, including finding and interviewing prime suspect Gary Michael Hilton.
- Wild Crime: Blood Mountain premieres Thursday, November 30th on Hulu.
