Hulu and ABC News Studios Announces “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain”

ABC News Studios has announced season three of its series Wild Crime coming to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Studios has announced the third season of its true crime series Wild Crime , now titled Wild Crime: Blood Mountain .

, now titled . This season follows the case of Meredith Emerson, who vanished with her dog whilst hiking Blood Mountain in Georgia.

When two other hikers are found murdered in other national forests in the southeast, could a connection be found?

The four-part series follows the investigators who worked to solve the case, including finding and interviewing prime suspect Gary Michael Hilton.

Wild Crime: Blood Mountain premieres Thursday, November 30th on Hulu.

