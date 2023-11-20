Hulu and GMA Reveal Streaming Black Friday Deal

Good Morning America and Hulu have unveiled a super Black Friday deal to keep you streaming all year long.

What’s Happening:

  • GMA and Hulu have revealed a new Black Friday deal for 2023.
  • Hulu is available for $0.99 a month for a year.
  • The deal is for Hulu’s ad-supported tier.
  • After the expires, the yearly rate of $7.99 will continue.
  • The offer only extends to new subscribers or those that have been gone for more than a month.
  • You can access this streaming deal here.

