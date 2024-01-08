Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” Coming Soon to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

Higher. Further. Faster. Together! Marvel Studios’ The Marvels is coming to digital retailers on January 16th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13th.

What’s Happening:

Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel

Be the first to watch at home on Digital when Marvel Studios’ The Marvels becomes available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on January 16th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13th.

Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes and an audio commentary from co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco.

Film Synopsis

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe.

Bonus Features

FEATURETTES

Entangled – Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on The Marvels with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel’s first ever musical number.

– Take a cosmic trip behind the scenes on with the cast and crew of the film. Learn how director Nia DaCosta and the team took on such a vast production, and dive deeper with more details about Marvel’s first ever musical number. The Production Diaries – Experience the lively, upbeat set of The Marvels as cast and crew recall candid and heartwarming moments, along with hilarious anecdotes.

DELETED SCENES

Captain-in-Residence – Kamala finds herself in Carol's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie.

– Kamala finds herself in Carol's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie. It's Under Control – Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna.

– Carol, Kamala, and Monica find themselves brainstorming for solutions on Aladna. Space Yoga – Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on.

– Muneeba teaches yoga while an exasperated Nick Fury looks on. The Chase – Chaos ensues as Ty-Rone chases Kamala in a tension-filled scene.

GAG REEL

Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Marvels.

AUDIO COMMENTARY

Listen to co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco talk about the film.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer

