“The Marvels” to End Box Office Run as Lowest-Earning MCU Entry

While The Marvels was another fantastic entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film’s box office earnings were anything but higher, further, faster. The film will complete its box office run as the MCU’s lowest-earning film ever, according to Variety.

After four weeks in theaters, Disney has said it will no longer report the weekend box office earnings of the Marvels . Disney issued a note to press on Sunday: “With The Marvels box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title.”

. Disney issued a note to press on Sunday: Since its debut, The Marvels has brought in about $81 million domestically and a total of $197 million worldwide.

has brought in about $81 million domestically and a total of $197 million worldwide. That comes in considerably lower than the $134 million (domestic) and $264 million (worldwide) earned by The Incredible Hulk , which previously held the title of lowest-earning MCU film.

, which previously held the title of lowest-earning MCU film. For more context, five MCU films earned more domestically in their opening weekends than The Marvels has earned worldwide over the course of its run.

has earned worldwide over the course of its run. To be clear, The Marvels is not yet ending its theatrical run and is expected to remain in theaters through the new year.

is not yet ending its theatrical run and is expected to remain in theaters through the new year. Disney CEO Bob Iger addressed several issues with the production of the film but also addressed the need for an adjustment of expectations surrounding Marvel films: “We got to the point where if a film didn’t do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That’s an unbelievably high standard, and I think we have to get more realistic.”

Variety went on to point out that “superhero fatigue” can not be totally credited for the lack of box office earnings as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brought in $845 million this summer and next year’s Deadpool 3 is expected to be another blockbuster.

About The Marvels: