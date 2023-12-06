“The Marvels” to End Box Office Run as Lowest-Earning MCU Entry

While The Marvels was another fantastic entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film’s box office earnings were anything but higher, further, faster. The film will complete its box office run as the MCU’s lowest-earning film ever, according to Variety.
- After four weeks in theaters, Disney has said it will no longer report the weekend box office earnings of the Marvels. Disney issued a note to press on Sunday:
- “With The Marvels box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title.”
- Since its debut, The Marvels has brought in about $81 million domestically and a total of $197 million worldwide.
- That comes in considerably lower than the $134 million (domestic) and $264 million (worldwide) earned by The Incredible Hulk, which previously held the title of lowest-earning MCU film.
- For more context, five MCU films earned more domestically in their opening weekends than The Marvels has earned worldwide over the course of its run.
- To be clear, The Marvels is not yet ending its theatrical run and is expected to remain in theaters through the new year.
- Disney CEO Bob Iger addressed several issues with the production of the film but also addressed the need for an adjustment of expectations surrounding Marvel films:
- “We got to the point where if a film didn’t do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That’s an unbelievably high standard, and I think we have to get more realistic.”
- Variety went on to point out that “superhero fatigue” can not be totally credited for the lack of box office earnings as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brought in $845 million this summer and next year’s Deadpool 3 is expected to be another blockbuster.
About The Marvels:
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
