Disney+ Cancels “The Muppets Mayhem” After One Season

It is no longer time to light the music or light the lights, as Disney+ has canceled The Muppets Mayhem after just one season, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has axed the Adam F. Goldberg-created series The Muppets Mayhem after just one season.
- The ten episode series was released in May, although ratings for the show were never disclosed publicly by Disney+.
- While you might think the cancellation of The Muppets Mayhem would put a pin in the plans for a wider “Muppetverse” that Goldberg had been trying to get off the ground, it seems that may not be the case.
- Goldberg shared on his X account that the “wheels are in motion” when it comes to more Muppets material.
- This is but the latest in a string of cancellations at Disney+, which have included National Treasure: Edge of History, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Willow, Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
- In The Muppets Mayhem, we follow The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora (Lilly Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- Check out Bill’s list of the numerous Easter eggs and references found throughout all 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem.
- All ten episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now