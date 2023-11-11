“The View” Guest List: Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and More to Appear Week of November 13th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of November 13th-17th:

Monday, November 13 The View celebrates Whoopi’s birthday Hannah Waddingham ( Home For Christmas ) Performance by Gladys Knight Whoopi’s Favorite Things

Tuesday, November 14 Jonathan Karl ( Tired of Winning ) Ariana DeBose ( Wish )

Wednesday, November 15 Ed Helms ( Family Switch ) Mark Harmon ( Ghosts of Honolulu )

Thursday, November 16 Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris ( The Marvels )

Friday, November 17 Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona to discuss: Challenges facing education today Teacher shortages Banned books Antisemitism Protests on college campuses Post-COVID issues impacting classrooms across the country Triumph the Insult Comic Dog aka Robert Smigel



