Disney Theatrical Legend Receives Broadway League Award

The Broadway League has awarded a Disney Theatrical legend with a special award.

What’s Happening:

The Broadway League Awards have held their yearly ceremony.

League Awards have been handed out since 1992, highlighting innovators and icons of the theatrical community, especially of the touring industry.

Thomas Schumacher, the chief creative officer of Disney Theatrical Group, was honored with the Distinguished Lifetime Service Award for his landmark career.

Schumacher has worked for The Walt Disney Company since 1988, but is most known for his work in making Disney a behemoth of Broadway.

Aladdin and The Lion King are currently running at the New Amsterdam and Minskoff, respectively.

