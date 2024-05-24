Disney Theatrical Legend Receives Broadway League Award

The Broadway League has awarded a Disney Theatrical legend with a special award.
What’s Happening:
- The Broadway League Awards have held their yearly ceremony.
- League Awards have been handed out since 1992, highlighting innovators and icons of the theatrical community, especially of the touring industry.
- Thomas Schumacher, the chief creative officer of Disney Theatrical Group, was honored with the Distinguished Lifetime Service Award for his landmark career.
- Schumacher has worked for The Walt Disney Company since 1988, but is most known for his work in making Disney a behemoth of Broadway.
- Aladdin and The Lion King are currently running at the New Amsterdam and Minskoff, respectively.
