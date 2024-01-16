Time for a New Candidate? Breaking Down the “Echo” Post-Credits Scene

Marvel’s Echo debuted on both Disney+ and Hulu last week and left Marvel fans wondering what’s going to happen next. While the show was primarily focused on Maya Lopez and her fight for her home, it was Wilson Fisk in the spotlight in the end, particularly in a post-credits scene.

Echo spoilers ahead!

After suffering a defeat at the hands of his “niece,” Wilson Fisk sits on his personal jet waiting to return home to New York. He turns on the TV to see a news report on the mayoral race for the city and the two analysts discuss the lack of a frontrunner candidate. Fisk is clearly intrigued by the report as the show comes to a close.

Now you don’t need to know everything about Marvel to understand what’s happening there. Clearly, the Kingpin is interested in becoming the Mayor of New York. However, what you may not know, is that he did achieve that goal in the comics.

Now, as you might expect, Fisk did fix the numbers in his favor a bit, but yes, the Kingpin does become the mayor of New York in the comics. Obviously that would cause some problems for heroes like Daredevil and Spider-Man, with whom Fisk has held a grudge for years. But it actually gets even worse. Part of Fisk’s platform was to crack down on vigilantes and eventually he goes as far as to outlaw them completely. That leads into a story called “Devil’s Reign.”

Upon learning that Daredevil has done something to tamper with his memory, Fisk decides to outlaw superheroes in the city of New York. It puts our heroes in a situation similar to that of Marvel’s “Civil War” story arc as they try to continue to save lives without being confronted by the authorities. And to make matters worse. Fisk entrusts his Thunderbolt units to apprehend the vigilantes. That includes villains like Doctor Octopus and Shocker.

Read our review of “Devil’s Reign #1″ here.

So how will this translate to the MCU? As so many comic stories do, “Devil’s Reign” get a bit too complicated to be directly translated to film or television. However, we could certainly see an adaptation of some sort, probably starting with Daredevil: Born Again.

And while the story includes some of the biggest names in the Marvel Universe, it does focus primarily on the street-level heroes like Daredevil. We already know Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher in Born Again and there are talks of Krysten Ritter returning as well. Marvel could choose to bring back some more of Netflix’s Defenders universe and tells this stor as a crossover event of sorts, without going full “Avengers level threat.”

If Marvel does choose to go this route, it would be an interesting new direction and a way for Marvel to give us “events” without breaking the bank. But for now, all we have is Wilson Fisk’s apparent interest in running for mayor of New York.