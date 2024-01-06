“Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

The Original Soundtrack for Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford, the recent Disney+ documentary, is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.

The Original Soundtrack for Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford is now available to stream on some of your favorite streaming services, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music And other digital platforms

A number of tracks from the score are also available on Walt Disney Records' YouTube channel

The Disney+ original documentary’s score was composed by Raphaelle Thibaut, who has composed music for a number of documentaries, including National Geographic’s Secrets of the Whales and Home Rediscovered.

The feature-length documentary Timeless Heroes explores Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films.

It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark and features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold, and many others as well.

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.