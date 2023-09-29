Trailer for “Wish” Becomes Disney Animation’s Most Watched Since “Frozen 2”

The newly released trailer for Disney’s upcoming animated feature Wish has become the most viewed trailer since Frozen 2 in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The trailer for Wish has become the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ biggest trailer since the release of promotional spots for Frozen 2 in 2019.
- 66.5 million views were tracked across online platforms, according to Disney.
- It surpassed the teaser trailer, which was released in April, by almost 20 million views and has quickly become the most viewed Disney trailer on TikTok to date.
- Conversation on social media has praised the original story, music, cute characters and dastardly villain.
- Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.
