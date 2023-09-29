Trailer for “Wish” Becomes Disney Animation’s Most Watched Since “Frozen 2”

The newly released trailer for Disney’s upcoming animated feature Wish has become the most viewed trailer since Frozen 2 in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The trailer for Wish has become the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ biggest trailer since the release of promotional spots for Frozen 2 in 2019.

has become the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ biggest trailer since the release of promotional spots for in 2019. 66.5 million views were tracked across online platforms, according to Disney.

It surpassed the teaser trailer, which was released in April, by almost 20 million views and has quickly become the most viewed Disney trailer on TikTok to date.

Conversation on social media has praised the original story, music, cute characters and dastardly villain.

Wish takes place once upon a time

takes place Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023. See how Wish dives into the studio's history with its Easter Eggs and homages in Alex’s new article