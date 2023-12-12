Two Episodes of “Marvel’s What If…?” Season 2 Screened on Walt Disney Studios Lot

Filmmakers, press and special guests gathered tonight on The Walt Disney Studios lot to screen two all-new episodes of season two of Marvel Studios’ What If…? which streams on Disney+ beginning December 22.

The special screening, introduced by executive producer Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios, was followed by a Q&A with filmmakers including director/EP Bryan Andrews, writer/EP AC Bradley and writer/producer Matthew Chauncey.

Those in attendance got to see two episodes of the new season: Episode 1: “What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?” – In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of “Infinity War,” Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father’s shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops. Episode 3: “What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” – When Justin Hammer lays siege to Avengers Tower during the annual holiday party, there’s only one person left on site to stop him—Happy Hogan. But in setting out to prove his hero chops, Iron Man’s errand boy may end up transforming himself in more ways than one.

Also during this special event, guests were treated to a sizzle reel that revealed Eyes of Wakanda Black Panther series, and a name change for Spider-Man: Freshman Year Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

