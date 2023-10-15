Venom Wreaks Havoc in New York in New Launch Trailer for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

We’re less than a week away from the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games. The game developer released their launch trailer for the game today and it is loaded with web-slinging action.

The new launch trailer for the game sees Miles Morales asking for the help of Peter Parker after we see him taking on Sandman and the returning Mr. Negative.

We also get another look at The Lizard but the main focus of this new trailer is without a doubt on the alien symbiote.

Miles and Mary Jane show concern for Peter as he is clearly not himself while he is bonded with the symbiote.

Of course, the symbiote eventually separates from Spider-Man and bonds to its new host to create the iconic villain known as Venom.

We know Venom will not be Eddie Brock in this new game, and while we see the moment in which the symbiote bonds with its new host, we don’t get a good look at who the host is.

In the comics, the host to take the title of Venom after Eddie Brock is Mac Gargan, who was previously the villain known as Scorpion.

Watch the new launch trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below:

More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: