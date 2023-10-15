Venom Wreaks Havoc in New York in New Launch Trailer for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

We’re less than a week away from the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games. The game developer released their launch trailer for the game today and it is loaded with web-slinging action.
- The new launch trailer for the game sees Miles Morales asking for the help of Peter Parker after we see him taking on Sandman and the returning Mr. Negative.
- We also get another look at The Lizard but the main focus of this new trailer is without a doubt on the alien symbiote.
- Miles and Mary Jane show concern for Peter as he is clearly not himself while he is bonded with the symbiote.
- Of course, the symbiote eventually separates from Spider-Man and bonds to its new host to create the iconic villain known as Venom.
- We know Venom will not be Eddie Brock in this new game, and while we see the moment in which the symbiote bonds with its new host, we don’t get a good look at who the host is.
- In the comics, the host to take the title of Venom after Eddie Brock is Mac Gargan, who was previously the villain known as Scorpion.
- Watch the new launch trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below:
More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:
- Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.
- The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.
- Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage and details about the gameplay itself.
- You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.