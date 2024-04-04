Disney Legend Wing T. Chao to Reprise “The Mandalorian” Role in “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire”

Disney Legend and former Imagineer Wing T. Chao is set to reprise his role from The Mandalorian in the upcoming six-part animated anthology series, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

Former Walt Disney Imagineering executive Wing T. Chao made a cameo appearance in the season two episode of The Mandalorian , “The Jedi,” Disney+

, This appearance was the fulfillment of a life-long dream for Chao, who starred in his Disney Legend Awards acceptance speech (which you can see in the video below): “My mother always wanted me to be a movie star. For years I’ve been hoping that Disney would make a kung-fu architect movie.”

In “The Jedi,” Chao plays Governor Wing who tries to lead his people to safety from Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth’s rule.

Chao will be reprising his role, this time in voice form, in the upcoming Star Wars: Tales of the Empire animated series.

animated series. Named a Disney Legend in 2019, Chao worked for Walt Disney Imagineering for 37 years, working on a number of Disney hotels the world over, the design of the original four Disney Cruise Line

About Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Tales of the Empire focuses on previously untold events in the lives of the featured characters. We’ll learn how a young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world towards a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy.

The talented voice cast includes: Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth) Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee) Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn, aka Fourth Sister) Wing T. Chao (Wing) Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn) Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) Matthew Wood (General Grievous)

Dave Filoni created the series, is supervising director and executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire arrives May 4th, 2024 exclusively on Disney+