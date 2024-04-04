Disney Legend Wing T. Chao to Reprise “The Mandalorian” Role in “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire”

Disney Legend and former Imagineer Wing T. Chao is set to reprise his role from The Mandalorian in the upcoming six-part animated anthology series, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

  • Former Walt Disney Imagineering executive Wing T. Chao made a cameo appearance in the season two episode of The Mandalorian, “The Jedi,” which premiered in 2020 on Disney+.
  • This appearance was the fulfillment of a life-long dream for Chao, who starred in his Disney Legend Awards acceptance speech (which you can see in the video below):
    • “My mother always wanted me to be a movie star. For years I’ve been hoping that Disney would make a kung-fu architect movie.”
  • In “The Jedi,” Chao plays Governor Wing who tries to lead his people to safety from Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth’s rule.
  • Chao will be reprising his role, this time in voice form, in the upcoming Star Wars: Tales of the Empire animated series.
  • Named a Disney Legend in 2019, Chao worked for Walt Disney Imagineering for 37 years, working on a number of Disney hotels the world over, the design of the original four Disney Cruise Line ships, and oversaw the master planning for Hong Kong Disneyland.

  • Tales of the Empire focuses on previously untold events in the lives of the featured characters. We’ll learn how a young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world towards a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy.
  • The talented voice cast includes:
    • Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth)
    • Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee)
    • Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn, aka Fourth Sister)
    • Wing T. Chao (Wing)
    • Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn)
    • Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor)
    • Matthew Wood (General Grievous)
  • Dave Filoni created the series, is supervising director and executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.        
  • Star Wars: Tales of the Empire arrives May 4th, 2024 exclusively on Disney+.
