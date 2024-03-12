Photos: Disney’s “Wish” Activation Materializes at Astra Lumina During the Los Angeles-Based Event’s Final Weekend

This past weekend on the westside of Los Angeles in Southern California, the popular immersive night-walk experience Astra Lumina hosted an activation for Disney’s acclaimed 100th-anniversary animated feature Wish in celebration of the movie’s arrival on home media.

We had been to Astra Lumina once before about a year ago and had quite enjoyed the experience, so we were excited to visit again and check out the new Wish activation as well. For this event we were provided with free admission in addition to a couple snacks and drinks at the bar located near the entrance.

We decided to go through the Wish activation next before experiencing Astra Lumina itself. Here guests could sing Wish songs in karaoke, pick up swag like download codes, buttons, keychains and stickers depicting the characters of Asha and Star, and write their own wishes to be placed inside a Wish-themed wishing well standee (pictured above). There were also new mini-posters on display representing each of the original songs in the movie like “This Wish,” “This Is the Thanks I Get,” and “I’m a Star.”

Then while we were there, we took the opportunity to explore the walkthrough Astra Lumina experience during its final weekend of the season this year.

Much like last time, we were dazzled by the gorgeous light and art displays synced with soothing music that illuminate the paths of the South Coast Botanic Garden on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Unfortunately as of the end of Sunday evening, this experience has ended for the time being, but fortunately the Astra Lumina website promises, “The stars will return soon!”

Disney’s Wish is now available to own via digital download, DVD, and Blu-ray. For additional information on Astra Lumina, be sure to visit the experience’s official website.