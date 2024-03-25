“X-Men ’97” Brings in 4 Million Views in First Five Days on Disney+

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 has achieved an impressive 4 million views in its first five days on Disney+, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- X-Men ‘97 has hit 4 million views in its first five days since premiering on Disney+ on March 20th.
- This marks Disney+’s most-watched premiere for a full-length animated series since Season 1 of Marvel’s What If…? in 2021, putting X-Men ’97 ahead of Season 2 of What If…? as well as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Iwájú and both seasons of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
- Animated shorts, such as Star Wars: Visions, I Am Groot and Zootopia+ are excluded from this count.
- X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
- The first two episodes of X-Men ’97 are now streaming on Disney+. Check out Mack’s review of the series, as well as his recaps of the first two episodes at the links below:
