“X-Men ‘97” Soundtrack On Vinyl Available for Pre-Order

X-Men ‘97 is making the leap from Disney+ to vinyl with their new soundtrack release.

What’s Happening:

The Newton Brothers score is being released on vinyl in partnership with Mutant, Hollywood Records, and Marvel

Over eighty minutes of the series’ score is part of this two vinyl set, housed in a gorgeous sleeve designed by Phantom City Creative.

X-Men ‘97 Original Soundtrack is now available for pre-order on Mutant’s website

What They’re Saying:

Mutant Co-Founder Eric Garza: “Meeting expectations is hard. Exceeding them is even harder. X-Men '97 makes it look effortless in nearly every way, including the music. Featuring an excellent and faithful update to Ron Wasserman's original classic X-Men: The Animated Series theme, the Newton Brothers work on this series is brilliant.”

“Meeting expectations is hard. Exceeding them is even harder. makes it look effortless in nearly every way, including the music. Featuring an excellent and faithful update to Ron Wasserman's original classic theme, the Newton Brothers work on this series is brilliant.” Garza continued, “across 40 tracks and 80+ minutes, The Newton Brothers craft a soundscape that includes giant sweeping orchestral and synth-driven cues that could comfortably exist in any day of future past. It's a bold and epic body of work worthy of Marvel's merry mutants. We're proud to celebrate this incredible series with the premiere vinyl soundtrack release on 2x 140-gram color vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket boasting gorgeous new exclusive artwork by the astonishing Phantom City Creative.”

X-Men '97 Original Soundtrack Mutant Exclusive Color Vinyl Track Listing

Disc One – Side One

1. X-Men '97 Theme

2. The Summers

3. Give Them the Forecast

4. The Trial of Magneto

5. Magnus the Savior

6. Goodbye

7. Mister Sinister

8. In Hell

9. Fight or Die

10 Remember Who You Are

11. What Have You Done?

Side Two

1. Fate of the X-Men

2. Betrayal or Forgiveness

3. Man vs. Machine

4. Boss Battle

5. Nightcrawler

6. A Peaceful Life

7. Trails of Love

8. Busy Bees

9. Invasion

Disc Two – Side One

1. A Different Empire

2 Sisterhood

3. Galactic Peace

4. She's Back

5. We Need You

6. Requiem to Friends

7. Break In

8. Time Manipulation

9. Fight for Yourself

10. Bonding Time

Side Two

1. Too Little Too Late

2. Rising Up

3. Sentinels Attack

4. Metal Bends

5. Inevitable Vision

6. Bad Odds

7. X

8. You Hurt Me

9. Rising Waters

10. X-Men End Credits

More Marvel News: