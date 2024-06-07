“X-Men ‘97” Soundtrack On Vinyl Available for Pre-Order

X-Men ‘97 is making the leap from Disney+ to vinyl with their new soundtrack release.

What’s Happening:

  • The Newton Brothers score is being released on vinyl in partnership with Mutant, Hollywood Records, and Marvel Animation.
  • Over eighty minutes of the series’ score is part of this two vinyl set, housed in a gorgeous sleeve designed by Phantom City Creative.
  • X-Men ‘97 Original Soundtrack is now available for pre-order on Mutant’s website.

What They’re Saying:

  • Mutant Co-Founder Eric Garza: “Meeting expectations is hard. Exceeding them is even harder. X-Men '97 makes it look effortless in nearly every way, including the music. Featuring an excellent and faithful update to Ron Wasserman's original classic X-Men: The Animated Series theme, the Newton Brothers work on this series is brilliant.”
  • Garza continued, “across 40 tracks and 80+ minutes, The Newton Brothers craft a soundscape that includes giant sweeping orchestral and synth-driven cues that could comfortably exist in any day of future past. It's a bold and epic body of work worthy of Marvel's merry mutants. We're proud to celebrate this incredible series with the premiere vinyl soundtrack release on 2x 140-gram color vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket boasting gorgeous new exclusive artwork by the astonishing Phantom City Creative.”

X-Men '97 Original Soundtrack Mutant Exclusive Color Vinyl Track Listing

Disc One – Side One

  • 1. X-Men '97 Theme
  • 2. The Summers
  • 3. Give Them the Forecast
  • 4. The Trial of Magneto
  • 5. Magnus the Savior
  • 6. Goodbye
  • 7. Mister Sinister
  • 8. In Hell
  • 9. Fight or Die
  • 10 Remember Who You Are
  • 11. What Have You Done?

 

Side Two

  • 1. Fate of the X-Men
  • 2. Betrayal or Forgiveness
  • 3. Man vs. Machine
  • 4. Boss Battle
  • 5. Nightcrawler
  • 6. A Peaceful Life
  • 7. Trails of Love
  • 8. Busy Bees
  • 9. Invasion

 

Disc Two – Side One

  • 1. A Different Empire
  • 2 Sisterhood
  • 3. Galactic Peace
  • 4. She's Back
  • 5. We Need You
  • 6. Requiem to Friends
  • 7. Break In
  • 8. Time Manipulation
  • 9. Fight for Yourself
  • 10. Bonding Time

 

Side Two

  • 1. Too Little Too Late
  • 2. Rising Up
  • 3. Sentinels Attack
  • 4. Metal Bends
  • 5. Inevitable Vision
  • 6. Bad Odds
  • 7. X
  • 8. You Hurt Me
  • 9. Rising Waters
  • 10. X-Men End Credits

