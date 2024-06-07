“X-Men ‘97” Soundtrack On Vinyl Available for Pre-Order

X-Men ‘97 is making the leap from Disney+ to vinyl with their new soundtrack release.
What’s Happening:
- The Newton Brothers score is being released on vinyl in partnership with Mutant, Hollywood Records, and Marvel Animation.
- Over eighty minutes of the series’ score is part of this two vinyl set, housed in a gorgeous sleeve designed by Phantom City Creative.
- X-Men ‘97 Original Soundtrack is now available for pre-order on Mutant’s website.
What They’re Saying:
- Mutant Co-Founder Eric Garza: “Meeting expectations is hard. Exceeding them is even harder. X-Men '97 makes it look effortless in nearly every way, including the music. Featuring an excellent and faithful update to Ron Wasserman's original classic X-Men: The Animated Series theme, the Newton Brothers work on this series is brilliant.”
- Garza continued, “across 40 tracks and 80+ minutes, The Newton Brothers craft a soundscape that includes giant sweeping orchestral and synth-driven cues that could comfortably exist in any day of future past. It's a bold and epic body of work worthy of Marvel's merry mutants. We're proud to celebrate this incredible series with the premiere vinyl soundtrack release on 2x 140-gram color vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket boasting gorgeous new exclusive artwork by the astonishing Phantom City Creative.”
X-Men '97 Original Soundtrack Mutant Exclusive Color Vinyl Track Listing
Disc One – Side One
- 1. X-Men '97 Theme
- 2. The Summers
- 3. Give Them the Forecast
- 4. The Trial of Magneto
- 5. Magnus the Savior
- 6. Goodbye
- 7. Mister Sinister
- 8. In Hell
- 9. Fight or Die
- 10 Remember Who You Are
- 11. What Have You Done?
Side Two
- 1. Fate of the X-Men
- 2. Betrayal or Forgiveness
- 3. Man vs. Machine
- 4. Boss Battle
- 5. Nightcrawler
- 6. A Peaceful Life
- 7. Trails of Love
- 8. Busy Bees
- 9. Invasion
Disc Two – Side One
- 1. A Different Empire
- 2 Sisterhood
- 3. Galactic Peace
- 4. She's Back
- 5. We Need You
- 6. Requiem to Friends
- 7. Break In
- 8. Time Manipulation
- 9. Fight for Yourself
- 10. Bonding Time
Side Two
- 1. Too Little Too Late
- 2. Rising Up
- 3. Sentinels Attack
- 4. Metal Bends
- 5. Inevitable Vision
- 6. Bad Odds
- 7. X
- 8. You Hurt Me
- 9. Rising Waters
- 10. X-Men End Credits
