“You Are in Love” Revealed as Third Acoustic Track in Disney+ Version of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”

The third of four acoustic tracks featured in the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) has been announced.

What’s Happening:

  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) makes its long anticipated streaming debut on Disney+ tonight at 6:00 p.m. PT – and Disney+ has shared the third exclusive acoustic track that will be featured in the special.
  • The third song is “You Are in Love” from Taylor’s album 1989, which got its own “Taylor’s Version” last year to much fanfare.
  • This follows the first two songs announced, “Maroon” from Midnights and “Death by a Thousand Cuts” from Lover.
  • Check out a sneak peek of her performance in the video below.

  • The concert film from the 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist in its entirety for the first time, which includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will debut exclusively on Disney+ one day early, Thursday, March 14th, at 6:00 p.m. PT.
  • The history-making, cinematic experience, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.
  • Meanwhile, Taylor’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is currently streaming on Disney+.

