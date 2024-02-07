“Zootopia 2” Set for 2025 Release

Get ready for more whirlwind hijinks with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, as Zootopia 2 is heading to theaters next year.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced at today’s earnings call and reported on by The Wrap, the previously announced Zootopia 2 has received a release announcement.
  • Zootopia 2 is set to be released in theaters in November of 2025.
  • The original film was released back in 2016 and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
  • Since the film’s debut, the world of Zootopia has grown with Zootopia+ on Disney Plus and the immersive land opening in Shanghai Disneyland.
