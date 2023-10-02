Adidas Partners with Marvel for New Apparel and Shoe Collection with Launch of “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Adidas is coming together with Marvel, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Insomniac Games for the new Adidas Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection, featured in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which swings onto the PlayStation 5 October 20. Marvel shared a first look at one piece of the new collection.
- The new collection depicts the moment Peter Parker’s Advanced Suit is overtaken by the Venom symbiote.
- The collection features a variety of training footwear and apparel including Ultraboost J and Ultra 4D sneakers, the Adizero 12.0 football cleat, sweatshirts, compression tights, and more made for gamers and athletes alike.
- Additionally, players should be sure to look for adidas-branded products featured in-game on some of the citizens throughout Marvel’s New York.
- The Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection will be available to purchase from October 20 via the adidas app, online, in stores, and in selected retailers.
- Select PlayStation Plus members will receive an email from PlayStation today with details on how to sign-up for adiClub for the opportunity to purchase a pair of the Ultra 4D Advanced sneakers before anyone else.
More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:
- Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.
- The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.
- Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage and details about the gameplay itself.
- You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.