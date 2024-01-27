Adventureland Treehouse Magnet and Ornament Now Available at Disneyland

A small selection of items featuring the logo for the new Adventureland Treehouse are now available to purchase at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Both a magnet and an ornament featuring the marque of the Adventureland Treehouse are now available to purchase at the nearby Adventureland Bazaar in Disneyland Park.

The magnet retails for $14.99, while the ornament is $19.99.

Both feature the intricate marquee that can be found near the entrance of the attraction.

The new Adventureland Treehouse pays tribute to the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 for the hit movie, Swiss Family Robinson .

. The Adventureland Treehouse showcases wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.

Rather than restoring the treehouse back to the way it was before the Tarzan retheme of the late 90s, Walt Disney Imagineering has come up with a new storyline for the newer Adventureland Treehouse. Guests will step into the home of an innovative family, entering the mother’s music den, son’s nature room, daughter’s astronomy love, and father’s experimental kitchen.

Check out our in-depth photo and video tours of the Adventureland Treehouse, both during the day at night