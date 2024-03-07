Bring a little Disney fun to your home, office, or display case with upcoming arrivals from Beast Kingdom! Mickey and his friends are hitting the camping trail, soaking up sunshine, and enjoying the great outdoors, as part of the Campsites figurine collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last year Beast Kingdom’s Diorama Stage (D-Stage) series embraced the magic of Disney100, and now they’re focusing on the classic characters.

A new assortment of figurines features Mickey and the gang out camping and we’re already anxious to join them!

The series consists of four character sets that can be displayed together for a complete scene or separately to highlight your favorites. So who’s on this trip? Mickey Mouse, Chip ‘n Dale, Goofy and Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse and Pluto!

Measuring about 4-inches on all sides, each colorful piece will stand out on its own, without drawing attention away from your entire collection.

The Mickey Campsites Series is available for pre-order directly through Beast Kingdom

They are expected to ship in May 2024.

Beast-Kingdom USA | DS-143-Campsites Series-Mickey Mouse – $33.99

Beast-Kingdom USA | DS-144-Campsites Series-Chip 'n' Dale – $33.99

Beast-Kingdom USA | DS-145-Campsites Series-Goofy & Donald Duck – $33.99

Beast-Kingdom USA | DS-146-Campsites Series-Minnie & Pluto – $33.99

More D-Stage Collectibles at Beast Kingdom

Last year we had the pleasure of reviewing three Diorama Stage collectibles from Beast Kingdom: two Disney100 movie sets and one Mickey 90 Steamboat Willie piece. Check out our reviews to find out what features we loved most about these collectibles.

Beast Kingdom Spotlight: Disney100 Diorama-Stage "Bambi" and "Peter Pan" Figurines

Beast Kingdom Spotlight: D-Stage 017 Steamboat Willie Figurine

Affiliate Code

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Beast Kingdom promo code! First time buyers can save 10% on in-stock Diorama Stage products when they enter the code LPDS10 at checkout. Please note, this code does not apply to already discounted items. Guests must create and be logged into their account to receive the discount.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!