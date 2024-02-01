Power Up Your Ring Collection with “Black Panther” Styles from Enso Rings

February marks the celebration of Black History Month which shines a spotlight on visionary entrepreneurs, leaders, politicians, actors, and other creators. While much of the focus is on real life, there’s also reason to celebrate fictional characters like Marvel’s Black Panther. Enso Rings is kicking off Black History Month with their Black Panther Collection that includes four unique designs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

“Wakanda Forever!” The Marvel Cinematic Universe will forever be impacted by the powerful Black Panther films that presented fictional superheroes while also tapping into and celebrating authentic African culture.

and . Fans can bring a boost of power to their accessories collection with four incredible silicone rings that can withstand whatever action the day holds.

MARVEL SILICONE RINGS – MARVEL'S T'CHALLA

MARVEL SILICONE RINGS – MARVEL'S KILLMONGER

Marvel’s Shuri Silicone Ring | Black Panther Collection

Following in the footsteps of her brother and cousin is “Marvel’s Shuri”

MARVEL SILICONE RINGS – WAKANDA FOREVER

Beyond the individual rings is “Wakanda Forever”

Designs in this collection come in standard full ring sizes from 4-14 and guests can find a handy ring sizing guide

All four designs in the Marvel Collection are available now on the Enso Rings website and guests can save 25% on the entire collection.

MARVEL BLACK PANTHER TWO RING SET

Standalone rings sell for $33.74 each or guests can purchase their favorite designs in a two ring bundle for $67.49 collect all four for $137.97

MARVEL BLACK PANTHER FOUR RING SET

Enso Rings’ latest Marvel drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

