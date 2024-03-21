Citizen Reveals New Star Wars Imperial Stormtrooper Design, Adding to Collection of High-Quality Watches

Today at an event in New York City attended by cast members from Lucasfilm’s enduring space-opera franchise, the popular Citizen watch brand revealed a new Star Wars design inspired by the Imperial Stormtrooper.

The Imperial Stormtrooper design will sell for $350, and Citizen describes it as follows: “The fearsome power of the Galactic Empire is expressed through this timepiece, featuring three iconic white ‘buckethead’ helmets, luminous numeric markers in a Star Wars inspired font, and a perforated silicone strap.”

This sharp new design joins a number of other attractive and highly detailed Star Wars-inspired watches from Citizen, including the following:

The Duel watch ($280) “showcases one of the most epic lightsaber duels in the Star Wars galaxy on its dial, the struggle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader on Cloud City. Featuring a black outlined dial with pops of green and markers in blue and red, this uniquely designed watch face creates a domed effect giving the illusion that it is a 3D image.”

The Death Star 2 watch ($340) “features the intimidating Death Star on a black and white two-tone accented dial. Its 3 hands appear as lightsabers, a luminous face highlights the X-wing fighter, and the 12 and 6 markers are angled to evoke the famous opening crawl of the Star Wars films.”

Darth Maul is featured on a striking timepiece ($300), which “features the infamous warrior's distinctive red and black markings, yellow horns on the dial, and black ion-plated stainless steel band. This collector’s watch has a 1-second chronograph, a convenient date display, and an etching of Darth Maul on the case back.”

And you can continue your path to the dark side with the Darth Vader watch ($316), a “44mm chronograph in a bold black case, channeling the dark dominance of the Sith Lord with red detailing throughout. An illustration of Darth Vader’s helmet, a TIE fighter, and details from a starfighter’s screen decorate the display's sub-dials, while along the periphery of the dial luminous crimson hour markers harken to the Sith's iconic red lightsaber.”

To check out Citizen’s entire impressive Star Wars collection, be sure to visit the company’s official website.