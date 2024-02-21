Everyone likes to spend time with Spider-Man, including Citizen! The makers of iconic timepieces that also serve as fashion accessories love hanging with Peter Parker, but now they're turning their attention to another iteration of the wall crawler: Miles Morales. The Brooklyn native takes the spotlight on a stylish black and red watch that encourages the wearer to “find your power.”

Miles Morales has been entertaining fan for over a decade through Marvel Comics, movies, and video games, now he’s getting the chance to shine on a high end timepiece in the Marvel | Citizen Collection.

With his ability to produce bio-electrical charges and his journey of self-discovery, Miles Morales represents a fresh, modern take on the superhero narrative that resonates strongly with today's youth.

This new watch is designed to be a tangible connection to the character's inspiring qualities, making it a must-have accessory for fans and a striking conversation starter for anyone who values the essence of heroism in the digital age.

The eye catching design starts with the iconic logo of Miles Morales on a deep black dial, complemented by luminous hands and markers.

The watch face is secured to a black leather strap accented with red contrast stitches that echo the superhero's dynamic persona and are a nod to his classic suit. Turn the watch over to discover the case back adorned with a colorful insert reading "Find Your Power."

Speaking of power, this watch utilizes Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology that allows the watch to harness power from any form of light, eliminating the need for a battery.

The Miles Morales timepiece is available now CitizenWatch.com

Miles Morales Black Dial Leather Strap AW1685-00W | CITIZEN – $375.00

Powered by any light source, continuously and sustainably, eliminating the need to replace watch batteries.

42 MM Case Width

20 Lug Width

Impact and shatter resistant, spherical-shaped crystal raised within the bezel

Buckle Clasp

Water-Resistant WR100/10Bar/333ft [Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling]

