So how about that Deadpool & Wolverine trailer we got today?! The hype surrounding Deadpool’s MCU debut has been real ever since it was announced, but now that trailers have been dropped and July 26 is feeling a lot closer there’s a new intensity to the excitement. Oh, and there’s some merchandise too! Funko has two new Pop! slated to drop this summer and fans can pre-order them right now!

What’s Happening:

This July. Get ready because…Deadpool is finally going to join…the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Merc with a Mouth is bringing all his sass, class, and storied past to the behemoth franchise and he’s not alone! Adamantium-clawed, Wolverine will be along for the adventure too.

Of course it’ll be awhile before the iconic mutants take to the big screen, but that’s not the only place this duo is planning to surface. Both characters are lending their unique personalities to Funko for movie themed Pop! figures.

Deadpool & Wolverine Deadpool with Swords Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1362

We have no idea what his expression is at the present, but Deadpool’s body language seems to tell us he’s fighting off some foes. Or it could be Wolverine! Dressed in his classic black and red suit, Wade Wilson has his katana swords drawn and is posed in a defensive position.

Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1363

When it comes to Logan/Wolverine, he’s clearly not happy as his facial expression is leaning in the grumpy/angry direction. Like his pal Wade, he’s got his weapons drawn which in this case are his super sharp claws.

As usual, the Pop! collection is packaged in the standard Funko window box, so they can be displayed as is or *gasp* removed from the box!

Deadpool & Wolverine Funko Pop! are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and each sells for $11.99 and are expected to ship to fans in July 2024.

About The Movie:

Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson for Deadpool & Wolverine which will also feature role reprisals for Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus) and Rob Delaney (Peter) among others. Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.

More Deadpool Pop!

Love Deadpool but not feeling the movie Pop! figures? Check out the wave of figures where he’s exploring a series of different jobs, personas, and lifestyles like Rock Star, Prom Queen, and celebrating Oktoberfest

