Disney Shares How Stuffed Toys Have Become Eco-Friendly

As a part of Earth Week, the Disney Parks Blog has shared how over 100 of Disney’s stuffed toys utilize recycled materials.

What’s Happening:

Sometimes, recyclable materials can be found in items you least expect.

Disney continually works to cut carbon emissions and utilize recyclable materials. This includes stuffed toys!

Over 100 stuffed toys from Disney include at least 50% recycled material.

Prior to items wasting away in a landfill, they are collected, cleaned, and turned into new, “soft and durable” stuffing for toys.

The process to find the perfect, sustainable fillings began in 2017 and has led to the present moment, which will continue for decades to come.

You can read the full article here or check out the video on the topic below.

More Earth Week News: