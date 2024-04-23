Disney Shares How Stuffed Toys Have Become Eco-Friendly

As a part of Earth Week, the Disney Parks Blog has shared how over 100 of Disney’s stuffed toys utilize recycled materials.
What’s Happening:
- Sometimes, recyclable materials can be found in items you least expect.
- Disney continually works to cut carbon emissions and utilize recyclable materials. This includes stuffed toys!
- Over 100 stuffed toys from Disney include at least 50% recycled material.
- Prior to items wasting away in a landfill, they are collected, cleaned, and turned into new, “soft and durable” stuffing for toys.
- The process to find the perfect, sustainable fillings began in 2017 and has led to the present moment, which will continue for decades to come.
- You can read the full article here or check out the video on the topic below.
More Earth Week News:
- Five(ish) Fun Facts About the Tree of Life in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Nat Geo and Andy Grammer Leap Into Earth Day with Release of New Video
- Disneyland Paris Resort Announces Plans for a Thermo-Refrigerating Pump to Further as 2030 Zero-Carbon Deadline Approaches
- Film Review: Disneynature Celebrates 15th Anniversary with "Tiger" and Companion Film "Tigers on the Rise"
- Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates Earth Day With Special Conservation Forum