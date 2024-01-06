You’ll Always “Have The Other Slipper” with The Disney x PANDORA Cinderella Collection

Last year PANDORA took Disney fans on a magical jewelry journey celebrating 100 Years of Wonder and this year, they’re exploring happily ever after with Cinderella! The beloved brand has just introduced a stunning series of jewelry accessories that are inspired by the animated classic.
What’s Happening:
- The magic of Disney lives on though PANDORA as the fan favorite brands partner up to release a new Cinderella collection that’s fit for a princess!
- Step into the enchanting and transformative story that is Disney’s Cinderella with PANDORA’s elegant 6-piece collection that features earrings, a necklace, a ring, and three charms for your PANDORA Moments bracelet.
- The collection spans gold and silver jewelry selections giving fans a versatile way to express their love of Cinderella.
- Sterling silver earrings ($75) and the companion necklace ($125) feature miniature carriages with open scroll work that house a blue marquise-shaped stone.
- The other silver element is a glass slipper dangle charm ($75) with a light blue man-made crystal for the shoe and two blue cubic zirconia stones on the charm’s ring.
- A second charm ($60) is a Murano bead inspired by the carriage and secured in sterling silver swirling openwork. On closer inspection fans will detect a unique grooved texture and silver foil within the glass creating a shimmering effect.
- The third charm ($115) is a gorgeous 14k gold-plated piece featuring two heart-shaped discs. The top disc is the carriage presented in intricate openwork, with a blue marquise-shaped stone at the center.
- Behind the carriage is a heart-shaped disc with glittery blue enamel, and an engraved message on the back: "A Dream is a wish your heart makes."
- Finally, there’s a 14k gold-plated carriage ring ($115) with a blue marquise-shaped stone in the center. The band is embellished with sparkling clear cubic zirconia pavé.
- Each item is available separately with prices ranging from $60-$125, however, fans purchasing 4 or more of the new Cinderella pieces will receive a gorgeous blue, carriage-shaped crossbody bag (while supplies last).
Disney Cinderella Full Collection Set | Two-tone | Pandora US – $565
- 14k gold-plated ring
- Sterling silver necklace
- Sterling silver earrings
- Glass slipper charm
- Murano glass charm
- 14k gold-plated double dangle heart charm
