You’ll Always “Have The Other Slipper” with The Disney x PANDORA Cinderella Collection

Last year PANDORA took Disney fans on a magical jewelry journey celebrating 100 Years of Wonder and this year, they’re exploring happily ever after with Cinderella! The beloved brand has just introduced a stunning series of jewelry accessories that are inspired by the animated classic.

What’s Happening:

The magic of Disney lives on though PANDORA as the fan favorite brands partner up to release a new Cinderella collection that’s fit for a princess!

Step into the enchanting and transformative story that is Disney's Cinderella with PANDORA's elegant 6-piece collection

The collection spans gold and silver jewelry selections giving fans a versatile way to express their love of Cinderella.

The other silver element is a glass slipper dangle charm ($75)

Behind the carriage is a heart-shaped disc with glittery blue enamel, and an engraved message on the back: "A Dream is a wish your heart makes."

Each item is available separately with prices ranging from $60-$125, however, fans purchasing 4 or more of the new Cinderella pieces will receive a gorgeous blue, carriage-shaped crossbody bag (while supplies last).

Disney Cinderella Full Collection Set | Two-tone | Pandora US – $565

14k gold-plated ring

Sterling silver necklace

Sterling silver earrings

Glass slipper charm

Murano glass charm

14k gold-plated double dangle heart charm

More Disney x PANDORA

All throughout 2023 PANDORA joined in the Disney100 celebration with a playful selection of character charms featuring Oswald Minnie Mouse Simba

