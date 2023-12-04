Disney100: Final Series of Mickey & Friends Marvel Variant Cover T-Shirts Assemble on shopDisney

Well the year is coming to a close and shopDisney and Marvel are finishing out their Disney100 Mickey & Friends variant covers with the final three shirt designs making their way online. Originally introduced earlier this year as part of Marvel Comic offering, the popular covers were adapted for t-shirts giving fans another way to express their excitement for 100 Years of Wonder.

All year long, Disney and their various brands have been celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary with events, experiences and merchandise too. Marvel introduced a series of collectible Mickey & Friends comic book covers showcasing the beloved characters as iconic Marvel characters.

Mickey Mouse and Friends – X-Men Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

In addition to the 12 comic covers, shopDisney has made them available in the form of apparel with select designs dropping throughout the year. Now the final three looks are here and we can’t wait to bring them home.

Mickey Mouse and Friends – Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

The new styles feature Mickey and the gang as X-Men (Mickey’s channeling Cyclops and Donald Duck is Wolverine); and then as the Avengers in the Secret Wars comic arc.

Mickey Mouse – The Amazing Spider-Man Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

The final three Disney100 Marvel shirts are available now on shopDisney and sell for $29.99 each

October 16th marked the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.