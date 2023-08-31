Disney100: Discover Your Inner Hero with shopDisney’s Marvel Collection

We’ve reached the end of August but shopDisney isn’t letting the month go by without another exciting merchandise drop! Today the online retailer is treating fans to a ton of new Marvel merchandise inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers (collectibles and apparel), and even Marvel Comics. Are you ready for the Disney100 Marvel Collection?

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary in style including a new collection inspired by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes…and Disney characters channeling the famous supers.

A new assortment of apparel and accessories are invading shopDisney with styles the whole family will love.

While most items remain a secret, shopDisney has teased a mini backpack decorated with the special Disney100 Marvel Comic covers that were introduced earlier this year.

It looks like there’s also a comfy tech shirt that will be great for layering with more Marvel attire.

The Disney100 Marvel Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to this epic collection can be found below!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Marvel Comics Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100 – $78.00

Mickey Mouse and Friends Marvel Comics T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100 – $34.99

Daisy Duck: Ms. Marvel Comic T-Shirt – Disney100 – $29.99

Minnie Mouse: Captain Marvel Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100 – $29.99

Daisy Duck: Edge of Spider-Verse Comic T-Shirt – Disney100 – $29.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!