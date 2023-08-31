Iron Man Arc Reactor and Other Epic Marvel Collectibles Arrive on shopDisney

We’ve reached the end of August but shopDisney isn’t letting the month go by without another exciting merchandise drop! Today the online retailer is treating fans to a ton of new Marvel merchandise inspired by Marvel Comics, Guardians of the Galaxy, and yes, The Avengers. If your display shelf could use some heroic pizazz, don’t miss out on Marvel collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a common practice for Marvel fans to acquire amazing collectible figures, statues, busts and prop replicas to show off their love for their favorite heroes and villains.

There are many places fans can browse online to secure awesome items including shopDisney who just received a shipment of epic collectibles inspired by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The lineup includes a replica of Tony Stark’s first Arc Reactor (Iron Man) that was given to him by his assistant Pepper Potts and later featured at his funeral (Endgame) It reads “Proof that Tony Stark Has Heart” has comes in a clear display cube.

Iron Man Mark 1 Arc Reactor

Spider-Man fans will love the Nanotech Web-Shooters first spotted in the MCU at the end of Civil War —a present to Peter from his mentor Tony Stark. These feature light-up elements with sound effects, plus they project Spider-Man symbols onto any surface.

Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters

Finally, discover your Variant life and help to keep a “tidy timeline” with the TVA (Time Variance Authority) Time Stick and Badge set. Inspired by the events in Loki, the Time Stick has LEDs lights that flicker along with a humming sound effect and impact sensor to activate action sound and flickering.

TVA Badge and Time Stick Set – Loki

The latest assortment of Marvel Collectibles are available now on shopDisney and sell for $99.99 each..

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!