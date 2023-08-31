He’s Smart, Sassy and Now a nuiMO! Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Joins the Popular Plush Line

We’ve reached the end of August but shopDisney isn’t letting the month go by without another exciting merchandise drop! Today the online retailer is treating fans to a ton of new Marvel merchandise inspired by The Avengers (collectibles and apparel), Marvel Comics and even the Guardians of the Galaxy. Let’s get ready to welcome Rocket to the nuiMO family!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There’s a new nuiMO in town and this one hails from the Marvel universe! Rocket of the Guardians of the Galaxy is the third superhero nuiMO to make his debut behind Groot Hulk

Rocket comes decked out in his jumpsuit getup that is not removable, but still looks awesome. The blue suit has a tech “belt” and “zipper” and it appears that he’s wearing boots too.

Considering his usually snippy attitude and gruff demeanor, Rocket looks pretty happy in nuiMO form and can’t wait to join fans on their daily adventures.

Along with the new plush, there’s also a Star-Lord inspired outfit that will look great on Rocket or any of your nuiMO pals.

Rocket sells for $19.99 each. Fans can also purchase

The Rocket nuiMO is available now on shopDisney and sells for $19.99. The Star-Lord outfit (and other clothing styles) sells for $12.99.

and sells for $19.99. The Star-Lord outfit (and other clothing styles) sells for $12.99. A link to this adorable, poseable plush can be found below!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Rocket Disney nuiMOs Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy

Disney nuiMOs Star-Lord Inspired Outfit – Guardians of the Galaxy

More Disney nuiMOs:

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

The characters that have debuted here include: Santa Jack Cinderella Mulan



If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!