Dreams Do Come True! Cinderella nuiMO Coming Soon to shopDisney

Another Disney Princess is about to join the Disney nuiMO family and we’re anxiously awaiting her arrival though it might take a bit because her transport is a pumpkin carriage! At long last, Cinderella will be available as a Disney nuiMO and we can’t wait to welcome her to our collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Ever since they made their Stateside debut in 2021, the Disney nuiMOs have been a big hit with fans of all ages. shopDisney has been steadily releasing new characters in the charming poseable plush line and soon Cinderella will be joining the gang.
- Cinderella comes to us in her beautiful blue ball gown that was given to her by her Fairy Godmother. Since she’s dressed for a fancy night of dancing with a prince, she also comes with a black choker necklace.
- Her yellow blonde hair is styled into a gorgeous updo and she’s wearing large blue earrings that compliment her gown. It looks like she stepped right out of the movies!
- No official date has been announced yet, but shopDisney does have a picture of Cinderella that says she’s coming soon. We expect that she’ll be available sometime between July 3-10.
- Disney Princess nuiMOs traditionally sell for $21.99 when they debut. Additional outfits and accessories are priced between $12.99-$21.99.
- Check back soon for a link to Cinderella nuiMO.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
More Disney nuiMOs:
- After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.
- nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.
- The characters that have debuted here include:
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!