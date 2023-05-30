Mulan nuiMO, Outfits, and Accessories Coming Soon to shopDisney

Get ready friends, another Disney Princess is about to join the nuiMO family and the timing couldn’t be better! Mulan is making her way to the popular poseable plush collection and right as she’s celebrating her 25th anniversary.

The Disney nuiMO lineup is growing and their summertime addition is Mulan! The brave Disney Princess —and warrior on the side—is bringing her casual look to the group of poseable plush and she can’t wait to be your friend.

Mulan’s featured look is inspired by the pink and blue dress she wears when she’s interviewed by the Matchmaker, but as a nuiMO, she’s taking a more relaxed approach to her outfit. She’s wearing dark blue trousers and a traditional Chinese tunic that are both embroidered with cherry blossoms.

Her black hair is held back from her face by a pink headband adorned with a white flower. She has a pleasant expression on her face and is happy to join you on your adventures.

Oh, and in addition to Mulan joining the group, a new assortment of Mulan -inspired nuiMO outfits and accessories, including a Mushu Loungefly backpack will be revealed as well! It looks like her popular green will be one of the looks coming too.

More Disney nuiMOs:

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

The characters that have debuted here include: Yoda Edna Mode Alice and the White Rabbit



