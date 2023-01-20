“Alice in Wonderland” Disney nuiMOs Coming Soon to shopDisney

It’s time to welcome some new friends to the Disney nuiMOs family and this year, shopDisney is heading to Wonderland. Guests can follow Alice and the White Rabbit (Alice in Wonderland) down the rabbit hole for miniature fashion adventures with the poseable plush!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Get ready to say hello to more Disney nuiMOs as Alice in Wonderland pals join the gang on shopDisney.

pals join the gang on shopDisney. Alice and her untimely friend the White Rabbit have been given the nuiMO treatment and will make a great addition to your collection.

Alice of course is dressed in her blue dress and white pinafore accented with a black hair bow and matching black shoes.

And the White Rabbit makes his debut shortly after the official start of the Year of the Rabbit! He’s wearing grey trousers, and a red and white top decorated with a heart.

The Wonderland duo joins the ever-growing assortment of poseable plush that include classic characters, Disney Princesses, furry friends and even some Marvel heroes.

In addition to the signature looks, guests can purchase trendy outfits and accessories for their nuiMO pals that cover a variety of events, activities and themes.

The Alice in Wonderland nuiMO are coming soon to shopDisney

Check back soon for links to the individual plush.

