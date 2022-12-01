Snow White nuiMO Coming Soon to shopDisney

The Disney nuiMOs collection is welcoming another friend as Disney’s first princess, Snow White, makes her debut in the line of poseable plush. She certainly is the fairest of all (shhh, don’t tell the others) and will be a great addition to your ever-growing Disney collection.

What’s Happening:

Snow White is getting great to join the Disney nuiMO collection and we’re delighted for her arrival.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as 2022 marks the 85th anniversary of the film and shopDisney is already celebrating with a range of limited edition collectible merchandise to commemorate the occasion.

to commemorate the occasion. Disney’s first princess will be in great company among other leading ladies like Anna, Elsa and Tiana and as always, she’ll make her debut in her classic gown.

That’s right, Snow White comes with her iconic dress that features a full yellow skirt, blue bodice and puffy sleeves.

Her hair is styled in with its signature curly wave, and finished with a bright red bow, basically she looks exactly the way we picture her.

Fans who want to give Snow White a fashion wardrobe will love the wide selection of mix and match accessories and outfits that can be used for a variety of seasons or situations.

The Snow White nuiMO is coming soon to shopDisney. Pricing hasn't been announced, but we expect she'll sell for $21.99 which is in line with other Princess nuiMOs.

. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but we expect she’ll sell for $21.99 which is in line with other Princess nuiMOs. Check back soon for a link to the plush.

