Groot nuiMO is the First Marvel Character to Join the Line of Posable Plush

What happens when you cross the adorable Disney nuiMO line with the equally cute Baby Groot? We’re about to find out! The very first Marvel nuiMO is coming soon to shopDisney and will feature the sentient tree as he appears in the Disney+ shorts series I AM GROOT.

Just when you thought Disney nuiMOs couldn't possibly get any better, the Disney Parks Blog reveals shopDisney is adding a Marvel character to the line of poseable plush.

reveals shopDisney is adding a Marvel character to the line of poseable plush. He might have a limited vocabulary, but the walking, talking alien tree known as Groot is joining the nuiMO family and we can’t wait.

Like many of the animal and alien plush (Pluto, Angel, Stitch, Pooh and friends), Groot does not come with an outfit, but that’s totally true to his character!

He looks just the way we imagine with markings for his tree bark body and a few embroidered leaves. His big eyes are wide open and he’s sharing a big smile cuz he’s glad to be part of the Guardians of the Galaxy and now part of your family too!

But don’t let his lack of outfit deter you from shopping for cool accessories and outfits designed for every occasion or mood.

The Groot nuiMO will be available soon on shopDisney and while pricing hasn’t been shared, other nuiMOs characters of this type (no outfit) have sold for $19.99.

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

