Pluto to Join the Disney nuiMO Collection on July 5th

We’re wagging our tails and barking with excitement because Mickey’s best pal Pluto is finally joining the Disney nuiMOs! The entire Sensational Six gang will be available on shopDisney when the adorable dog makes his U.S. debut on July 5th. We can’t wait to welcome him home!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Disney nuiMOs family keeps growing and Pluto as the latest friend to join the poseable plush collection.

We all know that dogs are considered man’s best friend and that means Pluto is the perfect companion for hometown adventures and beyond!

Like many of the animal nuiMOs, Pluto does not come with an outfit, but he is wearing his signature green collar so there’s no doubt this is Mickey’s dog.

Fans can change up his look when they purchase any of a variety of accessories and outfits designed for every occasion or mood, including new summer styles upcoming skating collection

The Pluto nuiMO will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for a link to the individual plush.

More Disney nuiMOs: