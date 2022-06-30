Kickflip, Ollie or Nosegrind into Summer with Disney nuiMOs Skating Accessories

Even the Disney nuiMOs love summer sports and this year they’re all about the wheels…skateboard wheels that is! The nuiMOs can show off their skills and love for competition as a collection of active styles and skating accessories comes to shopDisney.

One of the best parts of having a nuiMO is the option to customize their look with fashion accessories for every season and holiday.

Whether you love the clothing options or like to create playful scenarios for the gang, Disney makes it possible for fans to express themselves with dozens of stylish offerings.

As the assortment of characters grows so do the themes and accessories and this summer it’s all about sports and skating.

Fans can equip their nuiMO pals with cool skating gear like the skateboard seen above that features colorful Disney graphics on the bottom side of the board.

This particular board showcases images of: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Stitch, Thumper and The Mad Hatter.

Disney nuiMO skating accessories will be available on shopDisney on July 5th

Check back soon for a link to the individual items.

Along with the new accessories, shopDisney will introduce a new Disney nuiMO friend: Pluto!

Did You Know?:

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi , meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

, meaning plush and meaning model. Some of the most recent characters to debut here include: Marie Goofy Moana



