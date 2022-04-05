From Island to Sea to shopDisney! Moana Joins Disney nuiMOs Collection

When Moana first set sail to return the heart of Te Fiti, she had no idea how far she’d go! Well now that she completed her mission, her journey has taken her to shopDisney as part of the popular Disney niuMOs plush toy line!

The Disney nuiMOs have just welcomed Moana to the Princess collection and we couldn’t be more delighted by her arrival.

The young leader has indeed journeyed far making her way across the ocean to join fans on new and exciting adventures.

As with all the Princess nuiMOs, Moana is dressed in her patterned coral top (not removable) and light colored skirt. Naturally, she’s barefoot, but is also wearing her seashell necklace.

Fans who want to change up Moana’s look can purchase a variety of accessories and outfits designed for every occasion or mood, including new Princess-inspired styles!

The Moana nuiMO is now available on shopDisney

Moana Disney nuiMOs Plush | shopDisney – $21.99

