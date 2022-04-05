Disney nuiMOs Princess Trend Fashions and EARidescent Spirit Jerseys Now Available on shopDisney

It’s always exciting to see what new fashions Disney has planned for their nuiMOs and this month, it’s about Disney Princesses (and an EARidescent Spirit Jersey)! The new collections are now available on shopDisney and will look great on every one of your plush pals.

The latest clothing offerings for the Disney nuiMOs have made their way to shopDisney. The inspiration for these styles comes from Disney Princesses and Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

The Princess Trend Collection features dresses, skirts, jackets, tops and accessories themed to: Tiana Belle Cinderella Ariel Jasmine

For the Spirit Jerseys, the tops are a dusty blue color with golden iridescent lettering reading “Walt Disney World” or simply “Disney.”

Each new look is available now on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Princess Trend Collection – Tiana – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Princess Trend Collection – Belle – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Princess Trend Collection – Cinderella – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Princess Trend Collection – Ariel – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Princess Trend Collection – Jasmine – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey – EARidescent – $21.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Disney Spirit Jersey – EARidescent – $21.99

Disney nuiMOs Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Backpack by Loungefly – $21.99

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

