shopDisney Debuts “Zootopia” nuiMOs and Additional Spring Styles

It’s time to update your Disney nuiMOs collection as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde have joined the gang! The awesome twosome from Zootopia arrived today on shopDisney and will make a great addition to your assortment of Disney plush pals. If that’s not enough, there’s a variety of spring fashions available too!

Two Zootopia friends have made their way into the Disney nuiMOs collection

friends have made their way into the Confident police officer Judy Hopps, and her sly friend Nick Wilde are quite the pair and now they can join you on your adventures as part of the nuiMOs series of poseable plush.

Each character comes dressed in their signature outfit (officer uniform for Judy, pants and button down for Nick) and sells for $21.99.

Fans can also shop a new series of new spring clothing styles featuring fashionable suits, streetwear, dresses, and accessories.

All these Disney nuiMO looks can be found on shopDisney

Judy Hopps Disney nuiMOs Plush – Zootopia – $21.99

Nick Wilde Disney nuiMOs Plush – Zootopia – $21.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – White Smocked Blouse with Brown Pants and Straw Hat – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Floral Dress with Flower Crown Headband – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Blue Shirt, Brown Pants with Suspenders and Fedora Hat – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Cottage Core Accessories – Picnic Blanket and Basket – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Red Jacket with White Graphic Tank Top and Black Lightning Bolt Pants – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Pink Power Suit with Laptop Bag – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Red Graphic T-Shirt with Black Pants and Red Hat – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – White Graphic T-Shirt with Denim Skirt, Sneakers, and Headband – $12.99

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi , meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

, meaning plush and meaning model. Some of the most recent characters to debut here include: Belle Chip ‘n’ Dale Rapunzel Jack and Sally



