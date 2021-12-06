Chip ‘n Dale nuiMOs and New Year’s Eve Fashions Now Available on shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs have welcomed two new pals to the family this week as Chip ‘n Dale arrive on shopDisney. Along with the addition of the chipmunk critters, fans can also purchase fun winter fashions including New Year’s Eve styles!
What’s Happening:
- Chip ‘n Dale Disney nuiMOs have arrived on shopDisney! The adorable chipmunk brothers are looking as cute as ever in their new plush form and they are ready to join fans on their daily adventures.
- Each poseable plush pal sells for $19.99 and makes a great holiday gift or stocking stuffer.
Chip Disney nuiMOs Plush – $19.99
Dale Disney nuiMOs Plush – $19.99
- But Chip and Dale aren’t all that’s new in the world of Disney nuiMOs. This week also saw the addition of some festive fashions perfect for winter and New Year’s.
- Fans can purchase a gold pants suit or wrap dress set celebrating 2022 or for something more casual, there are puffer jackets and lounge pants sets that are too cute to pass up.
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Gold Wrap Dress with Gold 2022 Ear Headband – $12.99
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Gold Suit with Black and Gold 2022 Hat – $12.99
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Orange Puffer Jacket with Gray Hoodie and Green Jogger Pants – $12.99
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Blue Puffer Jacket, Red Shirt and Silver Pants with Blue and Silver Winter Hat – $12.99
More Disney nuiMO Fun:
- After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.
- nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.
- The characters that have debuted here include:
- Rapunzel (October 2021)
- Jack and Sally (September 2021)
- Ariel and Jasmine (August 2021)
- Winnie the Pooh and Friends (April 2021)
- Kermit and Miss Piggy (March 2021)
- Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Stitch and Angel (January 2021)
Disney nuiMOs Outfits:
- Not only are the plush themselves adorable, but they have the cutest clothing and accessories collections too! Among the many outfits available are:
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – styles inspired by the celebration
- Fall Fashions – trench coat, hats, sweaters
- Halloween – witch, pumpkins, Haunted Mansion
- Everyday Cosplay – Outfits inspired by Disney characters