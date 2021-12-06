Chip ‘n Dale nuiMOs and New Year’s Eve Fashions Now Available on shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs have welcomed two new pals to the family this week as Chip ‘n Dale arrive on shopDisney. Along with the addition of the chipmunk critters, fans can also purchase fun winter fashions including New Year’s Eve styles!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Chip ‘n Dale Disney nuiMOs have arrived on shopDisney

Each poseable plush pal sells for $19.99 and makes a great holiday gift or stocking stuffer.

Chip Disney nuiMOs Plush – $19.99

Dale Disney nuiMOs Plush – $19.99

But Chip and Dale aren’t all that’s new in the world of Disney nuiMOs

Fans can purchase a gold pants suit or wrap dress set celebrating 2022 or for something more casual, there are puffer jackets and lounge pants sets that are too cute to pass up.

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Gold Wrap Dress with Gold 2022 Ear Headband – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Gold Suit with Black and Gold 2022 Hat – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Orange Puffer Jacket with Gray Hoodie and Green Jogger Pants – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Blue Puffer Jacket, Red Shirt and Silver Pants with Blue and Silver Winter Hat – $12.99

