“The Aristocats” Marie Plush is the Purr-fect Addition to Your Disney nuiMOs Collection

The lively young kitten Marie (The Aristocats) has danced her way into the hearts of fans and now she’s made her nuiMO plush debut on shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Disney nuiMOs keep inviting more friends to join the fun and this week Marie has officially become part of the collection of adorable poseable plush characters.

Whether or not you too love jazz music, you can bond with the pretty kitty and bring her on all of your adventures.

Like many of the animal nuiMOs, Marie does not come with an outfit, but she is wearing a bright pink bow in her hair and on her collar.

Fans can change up her look when they purchase any of a variety of accessories and outfits designed for every occasion or mood, including new summer and PrideMonth-inspired styles

The Marie nuiMO is now available on shopDisney

Marie Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Aristocats – $19.99

More Disney nuiMOs: