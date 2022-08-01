Jack and Sally nuiMOs Return to shopDisney Along with Fun Fall Fashions

Last year the Disney nuiMOs family welcomed Jack Skellington and Sally and the couple proved to be popular! Following the initial sellout, The Nightmare Before Christmas duo is back on shopDisney along with new fashions that are perfect for the Fall.

What’s Happening:

Jack Skellington and his lady friend Sally have been transformed into Disney nuiMOs and they’ve never looked better!

While the nuiMOs remain unchanged from last year — both are dressed in their iconic outfits—they do indeed signal a changing of the seasons, meaning spooky fun is just around the corner!

Guests who purchase the nuiMOs as-is will receive Sally wearing her patchwork dress, while Jack has donned his striped suit.

Sally Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $21.99

Jack Skellington Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $21.99

Guests wanting to transform Jack and Sally’s looks for Fall adventures will love the new clothing and accessories that are now available including a fancy Spirit Jersey.

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Disney Halloween Spirit Jersey – $21.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – T-Shirt and Pants with Character Art and Black Bucket Hat – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Sherpa Jacket, Sweater and Plaid Shorts – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Fall Baking Accessory Set – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Color Blocked Sweater and Floral Skirt with Matching Headband – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Acid Wash T-Shirt Dress, Green Jacket, and Orange Beanie – $12.99

