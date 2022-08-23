Princess Tiana Disney nuiMO Set to Debut on September 5th

A new Princess is dancing her way to the Disney nuiMOs collection and we couldn’t be more excited! Get ready to say a hearty hello to Tiana who’ll be making her U.S. debut on shopDisney starting September 5th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Another Disney Princess is about to make her debut in the nuiMO collection and we’re so eager to welcome her to the family. Tiana from the Princess and the Frog is the next leading lady to join the lineup of Disney’s popular, poseable plush.

Dressed in her perfectly dreamy water lily gown, Tiana is ready for every adventure life brings her way, be it a trip to the bayou, opening her own restaurant or even hanging with other princesses.

In addition to her stunning dress, Tiana’s hair is in a stylish updo that’s secured by a flower headpiece (not removable).

While she looks fantastic in her gown, fans can change up her look when they purchase any of a variety of accessories and outfits designed for every occasion or mood, including new Fall styles , and the upcoming Disney villain accessories collection !

, and the ! The Princess Tiana nuiMO will be available on shopDisney starting September 5th. While pricing hasn’t been listed, previous Princess nuiMOs have sold for $21.99.

starting September 5th. While pricing hasn’t been listed, previous Princess nuiMOs have sold for $21.99. Check back soon for a link to the plush.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Disney nuiMOs: