Head into the Unknown with Elsa and Anna “Frozen 2” nuiMOs Coming Soon to shopDisney

For the first time (in forever) Frozen characters are coming to Disney’s cute line of poseable plush. Following back to back Marvel releases, it’s time to welcome characters from Disney’s animated classics as Elsa and Anna nuiMOs make their shopDisney debut!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney nuiMOs are heading to the land of Arendelle to bring sisters (and queens) Elsa and Anna to the line of adorable poseable plush.

It’s always fun when shopDisney introduces the latest nuiMO, and we’re delighted to see the sisters in joining the fun.

Both are represented in their outfits from Frozen 2 , when they journey into the unknown as Elsa follows a mysterious voice and Anna follows her sister.

, when they journey into the unknown as Elsa follows a mysterious voice and Anna follows her sister. Elsa wears her lovely blue dress with snowflake accents and a matching cape (attached to the dress), while Anna dons her black traveling dress and purple coat.

While pricing hasn’t been announced, similar princess nuiMOs who come in their iconic outfits have debuted at $21.99 each

Elsa and Anna Frozen 2 nuiMOs are coming soon to shopDisney

nuiMOs are Check back for links to the individual items.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Disney nuiMOs: